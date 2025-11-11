Mumbai, November 11: Indian equity indices snapped a three-day losing streak on November 10, with the Nifty closing above 25,550. At close, the Sensex gained 319.07 points or 0.38 per cent at 83,535.35, while the Nifty rose 82 points or 0.32 per cent at 25,574.30. Markets witnessed a follow-through rally after bouncing from the crucial 25,300 support zone. Sectoral buying was broad-based, with financials, auto, and infrastructure stocks leading the momentum. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on November 11, including Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE), Tata Motors (NSE: TMPV), and Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), as reported by CNBCTV18. Paytm New App Launched: Fintech Firm Launches All-New Consumer-Centric App With Digital Gold Rewards on Every Payment, AI Features.

After the initial surge, the market faced minor resistance around 25,650 before easing slightly, forming a long bull candle with an upper shadow. Technically, the trend remains positive, with dips toward 25,400–25,300 offering potential buy-on-dips opportunities. Key watchers for tomorrow include CarTrade Tech (NSE: CARTRADE), Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA), Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL), Power Mech Projects (NSE: POWERMECH), Triveni Turbine (NSE: TRITURBINE), HUDCO (NSE: HUDCO), Bajaj Consumer Care (NSE: BAJAJCON), and other top performers, as per CNBCTV18. Tata Motors Denies Reports of Entering 2-Wheeler Segment, Calls Such Claims ‘Inaccurate’.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on November 11:

Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE): The company reported a 21.9% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to INR 4,875 crore for Q2 FY26. Net interest income grew 22% to INR 10,785 crore, broadly in line with market expectations. The strong quarterly performance reinforces its leadership in the financial services sector.

Tata Motors (NSE: TMPV): Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business will be listed separately on November 12 under TMLCV. The demerger separates CV and passenger vehicle divisions, including EVs and Jaguar Land Rover. Investors can trade CV shares directly under the symbol TATAMOTORSCV.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA): The telecom major posted a quarterly loss of INR 5,524 crore, narrowing from INR 6,608 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue grew 1.6% QoQ to INR 11,194 crore, while EBITDA improved to INR 4,684.5 crore with a slight margin expansion. This marks its lowest quarterly loss in 19 quarters.

CarTrade Tech (NSE: CARTRADE): CarTrade Tech is acquiring CarDekho in a cash-and-stock deal expected to exceed a USD 1.2 billion valuation. The consolidation is set to strengthen its online automobile marketplace. Sources indicate the deal is in advanced negotiation stages, as reported by CNBCTV18.

Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA): Varun Berry resigned as MD and CEO effective November 10, 2025. His departure includes exit from key board committees, impacting governance and strategic leadership. The company plans to appoint a successor shortly to ensure continuity.

Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL): Navratna defence PSU secured additional orders worth INR 792 crore since October 30. Orders include defence network upgrades, radars, drones, and combat management systems. These contracts reinforce its strong presence in defence manufacturing.

Power Mech Projects (NSE: POWERMECH): The infrastructure firm reported an 11.7% YoY net profit increase to INR 74.92 crore for Q2 FY26. Revenue rose 19.5% to INR 1,237.8 crore, with EBITDA increasing to INR 147.02 crore. Margins remained steady at 11.88%, indicating operational stability.

Triveni Turbine (NSE: TRITURBINE): The company reported a nearly flat Q2 net profit of INR 91.2 crore, up 0.3% YoY. Revenue rose 1% to INR 506.2 crore, while EBITDA grew 2.3% to INR 114.2 crore. Margins held steady at 22.6%, reflecting consistent performance.

HUDCO (NSE: HUDCO): HUDCO posted a 3% YoY net profit increase to INR 709.8 crore for Q2 FY26. Net interest income jumped 31.8% to INR 1,050 crore. Half-yearly disbursement reached a record INR 25,838 crore, showcasing strong lending momentum.

Bajaj Consumer Care (NSE: BAJAJCON): Net profit rose 32.7% YoY to INR 42.2 crore for Q2 FY26. Revenue grew 13.4% to INR 265.2 crore, while EBITDA jumped 46% to INR 47.3 crore. Strong product mix and cost efficiencies expanded operating margins to 17.8%.

Indian equity markets showed signs of cautious optimism on November 11, supported by strong earnings from Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Consumer Care, while Vodafone Idea narrowed losses. Investors are advised to watch key sectors and upcoming corporate developments for potential trading opportunities.

