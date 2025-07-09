Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national incharge Kanhaiya Kumar, along with Pappu Yadav, who is an independent MP from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, on Wednesday were snubbed by security from boarding a van during the Mahagathbandhan protest against electoral roll revision in poll-bound Bihar.

The incident occurred when both leaders attempted to board the van carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, but were stopped by security guards.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions in Several Areas As Sudden Spell of Heavy Rain Batters National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Video).

Videos of the incident show Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav being prevented from joining Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on the van, sparking speculation about internal conflicts within the alliance.

The rally was part of the INDIA opposition alliance's protest against the Election Commission's decision to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi warned that the pattern of electoral manipulation seen in Maharashtra could be repeated in Bihar.

Speaking at the Bihar Bandh rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "The way there was vote theft in the Maharashtra elections, a similar attempt is being made in Bihar."

Gandhi also raised questions over the rise in voter numbers between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, alleging that all newly added votes went to the BJP. He claimed that the INDIA alliance's poor performance in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, despite a Lok Sabha majority, prompted a deeper data review that revealed suspicious voting patterns.

He also said that between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, one crore new voters were added, and in the assembly elections, 10 per cent more people voted.

Speaking at the Bihar Bandh rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "Shortly after the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections were held in Maharashtra and Haryana. In the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA alliance got a majority in Maharashtra. But just a few months later, in the assembly elections, the INDIA alliance did poorly. We didn't say much at the time, but we began working on and investigating the matter. The 21st century is the century of data, so we started studying the data. Upon investigation, we found that between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, approximately one crore new voters were added. In the assembly elections, 10 per cent more people voted. When we checked the origins of these new voters, we were surprised. In every constituency where voter numbers increased, the BJP won. All the new votes went to the BJP."

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of withholding crucial voter data and booth videography from the Maharashtra Assembly elections, alleging irregularities in voter registration.

Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, today led the 'Bihar Bandh' protest in Patna against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Several senior leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Sanjay Yadav, also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting every Indian's right to vote by highlighting Article 326 of the Constitution, which guarantees universal adult suffrage.

Article 326 ensures that every Indian citizen above 18 years of age can vote unless disqualified due to non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime, or corrupt practices. This provision underscores India's commitment to broader democratic participation and was instrumental in lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years in 1989.

The ECI has emphasised its dedication to upholding constitutional principles by adhering to Article 326 and Section 16 of the Representation of People Act, 1950. The commission has stated that it will "scrupulously" follow these provisions during the revision of electoral rolls, ensuring that no eligible citizen is disenfranchised.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has posted an image on its 'X' account highlighting Article 326 of the Constitution of India, which mandates universal adult suffrage, ensuring every Indian citizen above 18 years of age can vote unless disqualified.

"Article 326 - Elections to the House of the People and to the Legislative Assemblies of States to be on the basis of adult suffrage. The elections to the House of the People and the Legislative Assembly of every State shall be on the basis of adult suffrage, that is to say, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than eighteen years of age on such date as may be fixed in that behalf by or under any law made by the appropriate Legislature and is not otherwise disqualified under this Constitution or any law made by the appropriate Legislature on the ground of non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime or corrupt or illegal practice, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter at any such election," posted by ECI on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)