Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bihar Minister Kedar Gupta on Monday promised speedy trail and strictest punishment in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur. He added that the State government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

"An incident of rape took place recently. the accused raped a minor girl and slit her neck. She was being treated in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Later, for better treatment, she was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital, but she died there yesterday," Gupta told reporters here.

Also Read | INR 2,000 Currency Notes Worth INR 6,181 Crore Still in Circulation After Withdrawal 2 Years Ago, Reveals RBI Data.

"Her last rites were also done. We have instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police to file a charge sheet in 10 days and to ensure the perpetrator gets the death sentence within two months. The deceased's family will get a cheque of Rs 4 lakh from the Bihar government. We want the court to ensure that the victim's family gets justice as soon as possible," he added.

The 10-year-old girl died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday, in-charge Superintendent Dr Abhijit Singh said.

Also Read | 'Britain's Got Talent 2025?: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry for Bagging Third Place in ‘BGT’ Finale, Says ‘You Made Us All Proud'.

The Incharge Superintendent of PMCH, Patna, told ANI, "The girl was admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on 26th May. She had neck injuries and internal injuries... After she arrived here, the doctor examined her in the ambulance. She was taken to the ICU, and doctors from all departments treated her for the entire night."

The minor girl's uncle, Virendra Paswan, has, however, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital administration and doctors, stating that she was kept waiting for two hours inside the ambulance before getting admission to the hospital.

"The doctors referred us to Patna, but we didn't like it there either. It's not a good hospital. Yesterday, we came, and we waited for three hours in an ambulance. When everyone started creating a ruckus, they admitted her at 4 o'clock. There was no convenience for anything. The child was uneasy and started crying at night. The doctors got upset and gave sleeping medicine to the child all night long, and at eight o'clock in the morning, she died," Paswan told ANI on Sunday.

Dr. Abhijit Singh has, however, denied allegations of negligence. "If such an incident takes place with anyone, the family will make allegations of negligence. We actively treated her right after we learned about this case. The doctor examined her in the ambulance, and then she was admitted, too," he said.

The minor girl's uncle alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of offering chocolate near her aunt's house and then took her to a maize field and raped her there.

He said, "The culprit took the minor under the pretext of taking her to her aunt's house and giving her chocolate He took her to a maize field at three o'clock in the evening, then raped her there. The boy has been arrested. He strangled the girl and slit her throat. We called 112..."

Congress leader Aditya Paswan has demanded action against the hospital administration and the government.

"Due to the negligence of the Bihar government due to the negligence of the doctors of PMCH, a nine-year-old Dalit child died. The superintendent of PMCH should be suspended immediately. The Health Minister should resign. The Bihar government is running on ventilators, and this is just a pretence that a world-class hospital is being built. If this were the case, it would not have happened to that girl Dalit, whether Dalit or poor, people are equal. If someone says you will have to struggle for one hour to admit the girl, it is a shame," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)