Patna, Jun 7 (PTI) Less than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, in yet another indication that the second wave was on the wane in the state, though 43 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5424.

According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure for the state for the past couple of months.

Total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered.

Recovery rate has reached 98.09 per cent and active caseload has dropped further to 8230.

Morer than five lakh people in the state have been infected since April and over 4,000 have lost their lives.

On the vaccination front, the number of people to have got the jabs till date has reached 1.12 crore. These include more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)