Darbhanga (Bihar), May 23 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav and his associate to three months in jail in connection with a 2019 assault case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga, Suman Kumar Diwakar, dismissed Yadav's plea for relief and ordered immediate imprisonment.

Yadav had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court which awarded him three months in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 500 in February, Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha told reporters.

The next date of hearing in the case is on May 27, she said, adding both the MLA and his associate Suresh Yadav have been sent to jail and a fine of Rs 500 each slapped on them.

Special Judge-cum-Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the Special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga had sentenced the duo to three months imprisonment in February 2025 for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra on January 29, 2019.

Speaking to reporters while being taken to jail, Yadav said, "I had filed an appeal against the February order of the MP/MLA court, which was rejected by the court today. I respect the verdict of the court."

The same court on Thursday did not hear his plea for pardon and instead ordered his judicial custody.

In his complaint, Mishra alleged that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates outside his residence.

