Arrah (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state vice-president Vijendra Yadav on Saturday tendered his resignation from the party, saying that no old leader is getting respect in the party.

Vijendra Yadav, a leader known as "kingmaker" made the announcement at a press conference.

Vijendra Yadav, who is a former MLA, also tendered his resignation from the party post. He was one of the close aides to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and senior party leaders.

"Lalu Ji is not the same as he used to be during 1990 and 2000. He has changed. So, change is necessary and hence, I am resigning," he said.

"I have been ignored by the party for 10 consecutive years. Lalu Ji is a leader to us and he will continue to remain the same for us. In this party, old leaders are being ignored and new leaders are taking over contesting elections. Many conference ceremonies took place in the district, during which I was not given any opportunity to speak even when I was present on the stage," he added.

"Now, no old leader is getting respect in this party. I have been in active politics since 1984. I had thought that the way I started politics with Lalu Ji, I will end it in the same way with him. But RJD does not want me to end my political journey with this party and they want me to leave," said Vijendra Yadav.

"I am saddened that I am leaving this party as I have been associated with this party for the last 30 years. I am still a leader in the eyes of the public. When I have not been given any responsibilities in the party, then how will I be able to stay here? That is why I have decided to leave this party," he further stated.

Vijendra Yadav said that he has not yet thought of joining any party or announcing a new one.

"I will join a party that will give me some respect but I will not stay with this party (RJD) at all," he said. (ANI)

