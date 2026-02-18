Patna, February 18: A 15-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide on Tuesday, February 17, after she was denied entry to her board examination centre for arriving approximately 10 minutes late. The deceased, identified as Komal Kumari, reportedly jumped from a moving train between Taregna and Masaurhi Court stations in Patna district. Despite her desperate pleas to officials at the examination gates, the strict enforcement of reporting times barred her from appearing for the critical paper, leading to a fatal spiral of distress.

The incident occurred on the opening day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation exams. Komal, a resident of Kharjama village, had traveled to stay with relatives in Maharajchak to be closer to her designated center in Barni, which was roughly six kilometers away. According to family members, the reporting deadline was set for 9:00 AM, but Komal reached the venue at 9:10 AM due to unforeseen delays. Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Tragedy: Class 12 Student Dies After Falling From Local Train on Way to Exam Centre in Kalwa.

Witnesses at the exam centre reported that Komal repeatedly knocked on the gates and begged the staff to allow her inside, explaining that her career depended on the examination. She argued that the exam itself was not scheduled to start until 9:30 AM, yet officials maintained a zero-tolerance policy regarding the 9:00 AM gate closure.

Distraught and crying, she left the premises and boarded a train at Nadaul station. Local police later recovered her body from the tracks near Maharajchak village. Initially unidentified, her identity was confirmed after the Masaurhi police circulated her photograph on social media, which was recognized by fellow villagers. Karnataka Horror: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel Building, Father Alleges Harassment by Staff; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The death has sparked significant public anger and a debate over the psychological pressure placed on students during board exams. Critics argue that while discipline is necessary, the lack of discretion for minor delays, especially in areas with unpredictable transportation, can have devastating consequences.

Komal was the eldest of three siblings; her father works as a migrant laborer outside the state to fund her education. Her family has called for accountability, stating that the rigid enforcement of "reporting windows" failed to account for a young student's future and mental well-being.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

