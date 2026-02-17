Patna, February 17: Three youths were killed, and another was seriously injured in a horrific road accident in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday. The accident took place near Kathhar Bridge on the Patna–Jehanabad main road. According to police sources, a speeding car lost control while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle and rammed into the bridge divider. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar (21), Rohit Kumar (22) and Uddeshya Kumar (18), residents of Teni Bigha village in Jehanabad district.

All three were cousins and were returning home after attending a Tilak ceremony for a friend’s sister in Punpun block in Patna district. The accident occurred around 3:00 a.m. Another youth, Suraj (19), sustained serious injuries and was initially given first aid before being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna. Two of the youths died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The incident plunged Teni Bigha village into mourning. Sahil Dhaneshra Death in Dwarka SUV Crash: Mother Inna Makan Breaks Down, Seeking Justice; Says ‘My Son Died for a Reel’ (Video).

The deaths of three young men from the same family have left relatives inconsolable and cast a pall of gloom over the entire village. In another tragic incident the same day, a teenager lost his life, and three others were injured after their speeding motorcycle collided with a tree in Sheohar district on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Nayagaon under the Shyampur Bhathan police station area along the Sheohar–Madhuban road. The deceased has been identified as Anmol Kumar, son of the late Rajesh Kumar and a resident of Nayagaon.

According to reports, four teenagers were travelling on a single motorcycle from Nayagaon to Sheohar when the vehicle lost control due to high speed and struck a roadside tree. All four riders were seriously injured. A police patrol team rushed them to Sarojini Sitaram Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Anmol Kumar dead. Ashish Kumar, son of Vijay Ram, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Two others—Sahil Kumar and Balveer Kumar—are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

Bihar Road Accident

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination and initiated further investigation. Both incidents have triggered grief and shock among families and residents, once again highlighting the dangers of overspeeding on Bihar’s roads.

