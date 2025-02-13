Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government is introducing a bio-engineering initiative to address the increasing frequency of landslides in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

A pilot project has been initiated to cultivate vetiver grass, known for its deep and dense root system that stabilises soil and prevents erosion. He stated in a statement that "vetiver grass is widely used worldwide for soil conservation, particularly in landslide-prone areas, highway embankments, and riverbanks."

Vetiver grass, which can grow roots up to 3-4 meters deep, forms a strong network that binds the soil, reducing the risk of landslides. Acting as a natural barrier, it slows water runoff and prevents soil erosion, particularly on steep slopes. When planted in rows, vetiver grass functions like a living wall, increasing shear strength and preventing slope failures, the statement added.

Additionally, its roots absorb excess water, reducing soil saturation, a key factor in landslide occurrences. Unlike conventional engineered solutions, vetiver offers a low-cost, sustainable, and low-maintenance method for slope protection.

Recognising its potential, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in collaboration with the Vetiver Foundation's Climate Resilience & Sustainability Initiatives (CRSI) in Tamil Nadu, has undertaken this project to develop sustainable mitigation strategies against landslides, he said.

As part of the initiative, the HPSDMA has requested CRSI to provide vetiver nurseries to ensure adequate availability of plants before the 2025 monsoon season. In response, CRSI has supplied 1,000 vetiver grass saplings free of cost. These saplings have been planted in a nursery established at Berti in District Solan in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister said that the HPSDMA is closely monitoring the pilot project to ensure the successful cultivation and supply of vetiver grass. Encouragingly, the initial results indicate a high survival rate of the plants, with visible signs of growth and adaptation to local conditions.

Sukhu said that the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh's steep and geologically young slopes has increased in recent years due to various factors. These, coupled with heavy monsoon rains and seismic activity, make the region highly susceptible to landslides.

Therefore, the state government is committed to implementing scientific and bio-engineering measures to enhance disaster resilience and protect lives and infrastructure from the growing threat of landslides, especially during the rainy season, he said.

