Gwalior, February 13: The kidnapping of a 7-year-old boy in Gwalior on Thursday morning sparked a political controversy as the Opposition Congress raised questions about Madhya Pradesh’s law and order situation. Terming the abduction of the child as a "shocking" and "dangerous" example of crime, Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the incident has once again exposed the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

"The courage of criminals in the state is increasing so much that they no longer have fear of the law. I hope that swift action will be taken and the child would be handed over to his parents safely," Kamal Nath said in a statement. Meanwhile, minister incharge for Gwalior, Tulsiram Silawat informed that he has spoken to Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana on phone and was monitoring the developments in the case with senior police officials. Silawat said he also spoke to the parents of the abducted boy and has assured them that the boy would be rescued safely as soon as possible. Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

The child, who is 6 to 7 years old is a resident of Gwalior. The incident occurred in the Muran area of ​​Gwalior on Thursday morning when his mother was going to drop the child off to school. Suddenly, two miscreants arrived on bikes and threw chilli powder in her eyes, they picked up the child and sped away. This entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed there. The footage shows a youth waiting on his red bike while his aide comes running with the child in his arms.

He sits on the bike with the boy, and the duo flee from there. The video also shows the child's mother trying to chase them. Gwalior Division IG Arvind Saxena told media persons that a police team has spoken to the parents, however, they were not in a position to face more questions. "The matter is very serious, and we are investigating the case from several aspects. We will try to get some more concrete information from the parents, which can give a clue about the criminals as soon as possible. Several teams are working on this matter," Saxena said. Ahmedabad Shocker: HIV-Positive Man Kidnaps and Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl From Wedding, Moves Her Across Cities While Restricting Food for 10 Months; Arrested From Madhya Pradesh.

Saxena said that the police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on the person who gives information about the child kidnapped from Murar CP Colony or the kidnappers. He has issued the number +91 91310 46472 for giving information on the whereabouts of the kidnappers or the boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).