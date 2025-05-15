Rishikesh, May 15 (PTI) Authorities of the GP Pant High Altitude Zoological Park in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Thursday stepped up bio-security and surveillance systems to ensure the safety of visitors and wildlife, after a bird flu scare in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Regular health check-ups and monitoring of all birds at the park are being conducted while strict bio-security protocols, including at the entry and exit points along with limited access to sensitive enclosures have been enforced Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandra Shekhar Joshi said.

The safety protocols are in line with the national guidelines under the Avian Influenza Action Plan, 2021, he said.

Zoo staff are being trained to promptly detect and respond to any signs of illness among birds.

Information regarding safe conduct and hygiene is being disseminated to visitors through sign boards and loudspeakers, the DFO said.

Foot dips containing disinfectants have been placed at the entry and exit points of bird enclosures. Staff working with birds have been provided with clean, dedicated clothing and footwear to prevent cross-contamination.

Mandatory bathing and change of clothes before and after contact with birds have been implemented, along with regular handwashing and use of hand sanitizers, Joshi said.

The use of personal protective equipment -- such as gloves, masks, and coveralls -- has also been made compulsory for handling birds or entering enclosures, he added.

