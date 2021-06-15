Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposing modification in central assistance fund sharing norms to 90:10 ratio for the Aspirational Districts.

The Rajya Sabha MP in his letter dated June 14 cited the Niti Aayog's report and the United Nation's acknowledgment of the Niti Aayog's strategy of pulling up the 100 most backward districts of the country under the Aspirational Districts Programme with a special focus on convergence and monitoring so that it not only improves country's overall economic growth parameters but also addresses the much more important and serious regional inequity issues persisting in the country.

"Since these are most backward districts of the country, I have been proposing on the floor of the Rajya Sabha a number of times that the fund flow to these districts for all schemes should be tailored like a special category state in the ratio of 90: 10 instead of the existing 75:25 or 60:40 depending on the scheme being implemented," the letter stated.

Patnaik further said that this will not only speed up the progress in different parameters in these districts but would also ensure that the infrastructure and economic growth of these regions do not suffer.

"This will not only fasten the progress in different parameters in these districts but would also ensure that the infrastructure and economic growth of these regions do not suffer for want of matching share from states which are currently facing an enormous amount of fiscal and monetary stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the concomitant lockdowns resulting in the collapse of economic activities," he added. (ANI)

