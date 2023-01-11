New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of using public money to pay Rs 25 crore as legal fees to save corrupt Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers who are accused in excise policy scam case and alleged that he has no money for doctors and teachers' salaries.

BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference said that the public has understood that 'Aam Aadmi Party' is a "hardcore dishonest" party and Kejriwal has become a "puppet" in the hands of liquor contractors who are running his government.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 395 Crore Towards Interest-Free Loans for Traders.

"In the excise scam, Arvind Kejriwal was calling the corrupt as 'staunch honest', but the public knows to know that they are staunch dishonest people and how they recover the commission from the liquor contractor. Kejriwal has become a puppet in the hands of liquor contractors who are running his government," said Bhatia.

Bhatia said that nothing can be more "shameful" than using public money to save an accused minister like Manish Sisodia instead of dismissing him.

Also Read | Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

Arvind Kejriwal is a hardcore dishonest man and a sinner. Kejriwal and his government indulges in sin and corruption. Accused number one is Manish Sisodia. This is a sad thing that the state funds, which are the hard-earned money of the public are not being used for improving health care and children's education. To save the corrupt and sinners, it is not a small expense, but Rs 25 crores, which this corrupt and sinful government is giving as legal fees to lawyers. Everyone knows that Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of wasting public money and sometimes he glorifies himself," said Bhatia.

The BJP leader said that many doctors working at mohalla clinics, teachers at 12 colleges under the Delhi government and over 4,500 homeguards deployed for security as marshals in DTC buses have not been paid salaries for the last three months.

"Why is the government spending money to save the corrupt? If the leaders of your party are corrupt, then the party should bear the expenses and when this question is asked, it will also be asked that if you are spending Rs 25 crores for those who are accused and corrupt, then Arvind Kejriwal's corrupt and useless government has no money to pay salaries to those who are serving the public, be it doctors, teachers or bus marshals but if a liquor contractor fills Arvind Kejriwal's locker by becoming a special person, then Kejriwal has all the money to save him. This is a serious fact," said the BJP Spokesperson.

"4,500 homeguards deployed for security as marshals in DTC buses have not received their salary for the last three months. Arvind Kejriwal has a clear message that if you serve the public you will not get a salary, you will do it honestly there is no place for you in the government but if you do corruption and fill my locker, then I will use the of public and government to save you," he added.

He further said that Kejriwal does not have money to pay salaries to those who serve the public, but if any liquor contractor fills Kejriwal's lockers, then he has money to save him.

"The doctors and staff in mohalla clinic, which is their constitutional responsibility that should get salary and facilities, have not been given their salary. Teachers at 12 colleges under the Delhi government are not getting their salaries. Kejriwal does not have money to give salaries to the marshals of the DTC bus, the doctors of the mohalla clinic and the teachers of the colleges but he has money to save corrupt ministers," he further said.

"The investigating agencies have caught corrupts by their neck. The Kejriwal government is spending Rs 25 crore from public money to defend the minister arrested in the scam. We will keep asking you questions until Kejriwal gets ashamed," he said.

He said that Kejriwal should respond to his party's charge in 24 hours or the conclusion will be that AAP is a "hardcore dishonest".

"The minister who is corrupt, and has serious allegations, should have been dismissed. But AAP is spending public money to save him. I expect answers of these questions from Arvind Kejriwal. He runs away and doesn't answer our questions. 24 hours is sufficient time. If he gives himself the certificate of being honest, he should answer our questions or else he would be hardcore dishonest," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)