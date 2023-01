New Delhi, January 11: Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra. The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The project will be commissioned by October 2023. The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said. Modhera Set To Become India’s First Solar-Powered Village; All You Need To Know About the Solar-Development Project.

"We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant," Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)