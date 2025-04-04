Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP candidate N Goutham Rao and AIMIM nominee Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi on Friday filed their nominations for the April 23 election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency.

While the AIMIM candidate is a former MLC, Goutham Rao is a BJP leader from the city.

Two independent candidates have also filed their nominations. The ruling Congress and the BRS, however, have not fielded any candidates.

Friday was the last date for filing nominations.

The bypoll was necessitated as the term of the sitting member, M S Prabhakar Rao, ends on May 1.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress and the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS chose not to contest the election to ensure the AIMIM's victory.

Describing AIMIM, BRS, and Congress as forming an "ABC-Telangana's love triangle," he posted on 'X' that the three parties had come together over a "non-existent" delimitation issue and jointly voted against the Centre on the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi, your Congress is partnering with the same BRS and MIM you falsely accused the BJP of aligning with during elections. Next time, before making baseless statements for votes, check your own house before pointing fingers. Hypocrisy is showing, and Telangana is watching," he claimed.

The BJP recently received a boost in Telangana, winning two of the three MLC seats for which elections were held.

The counting of votes will take place on April 25.

