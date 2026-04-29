Home

Agency News Agency News India News | BJP Announces Candidates for Bihar, Maharashtra MLC Bypolls Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council by-elections in Bihar and Maharashtra.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council by-elections in Bihar and Maharashtra.

According to an official statement, the names were approved by the party leadership for both states.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: All Arrangements in Place for Phase 2 Polls; Trinamool Congress, BJP Locked in Intense Battle.

The BJP has fielded Surya Kumar Sharma, also known as Arvind Sharma, as its candidate from Bihar. In Maharashtra, the party has nominated Dr Pradnya Rajeev Satav for the bypoll.

In addition, the ruling party has also released a list of five candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections. The nominees include Sunil Vinayak Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Natthuji Bhende, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe, and Pramod Shantaram Jathar.

Also Read | Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2026: BJP Announces 5 Nominees for Biennial Polls.

The announcement comes ahead of the nomination process, with April 30 being the last date for filing papers. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4.

Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)