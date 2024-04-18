Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Central BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that the BJP candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat B Y Raghavendra will win by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes and BJP-JDS alliance (NDA) candidates will also win all 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa said this during a massive roadshow in support of sitting MP Raghavendra attended by several leaders including JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "The two former forces have united in the state. The power of money is nothing before this. Congress has brought a new guarantee. However, he has not contested enough seats to govern. Whether the Congress party could pass without solving enough questions for 35 marks. Vote for PM Modi to thank him for saving 130 crore lives during Covid."

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said "This is an anti-farmer government and a pickpocket government. I challenge Congress to first fill 2.75 lakh government posts in Karnataka. Congress government had canceled the 4,000 grant that Yeddyurappa had started under the Kisan Samman scheme."

CT Ravi, former National General Secretary of BJP said, "BJP is always national a party committed to Hindutva. As soon as the Congress came to power, all those who were in the burrow came out. They shout Pakistan Zindabad in Vidhana Soudha."

BJP is going to face the election with development in mind. Even leaders of the Congress party have realized that the Congress is a sinking ship and are leaving the party and joining the BJP."

Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019. He also served as MLA of Shikaripur.

The BJP candidate took out a procession with his supporters from Ramanna Shreshthi Park on the day. Hundreds of party workers participated in the procession. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at temples in the town. (ANI)

