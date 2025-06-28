New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed a four-member investigation committee to probe the recent incident in Kolkata, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College.

The committee, constituted by Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, comprised former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. They will visit the crime scene and submit their report to Minister Nadda.

"BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has strongly condemned the heinous incident of gangrape of a student at Kolkata Law College in West Bengal and expressed concern over the state's law and order situation. In this context, the party has constituted an inquiry committee comprising the following members," the letter from the party stated.

"This inquiry committee will visit the crime scene shortly and submit its report to the Hon'ble National President," it added.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday.

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped. The police said, "Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case."

Earlier, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident on Friday.

Taking immediate notice, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern and wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the alleged gangrape has triggered a political row between the leaders of the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's immediate resignation on Saturday, over the alleged Kolkata gang rape case.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This incident reveals the character of TMC, their thoughts towards women. I demand the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee as the CM of West Bengal. Under her rule, no one is safe."

He added that the atrocities against women are increasing in the state and blamed CM Banerjee for it.

"This is not about a marriage proposal. I think this was quite pre-planned...It is very shameful for our state, for every citizen of Bengal - the way criminal activity, especially atrocities on women, is increasing day by day, I don't have any words...Everywhere you will see brutality towards women. I always think that the deteriorating culture of Bengal is only due to the irresponsible behaviour of the Bengal CM," he told ANI.

Launching a scathing attack, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee loosely addresses such incidents, which encourages criminals as they feel safe under her regime. (ANI)

