India News | BJP Chief Nitin Nabin to Visit Uttarakhand to Review Party Functioning Ahead of 2027 Polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational activities in preparation for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. As part of the poll layout, the party's national president Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand on May 29 and 30.

During the high-level visit, a comprehensive review of the functioning of both the state government and the party organisation will be conducted. Discussions will also focus closely on crafting an electoral strategy for lost assembly seats alongside strengthening grassroots booth-level management.

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Speaking to ANI over the phone, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt stated that all necessary preparations for the national chief's visit have been finalised, with an array of programmes scheduled right from the airport to the party headquarters.

Bhatt added that the national president will provide vital guidance to party workers and leadership for the upcoming assembly elections, while effectively sending a clear directive for the entire state organisational machinery to shift into election mode immediately.

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Earlier, the BJP's national President convened a meeting of the Odisha BJP core committee at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar today.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

Nabin has embarked on a two-day organisational visit to Odisha from Sunday.

Speaking about his visit, BJP Odisha unit President Manmohan Samal earlier outlined the upcoming high-level meetings during the visit.

"At 8:30 am (Monday), he will chair the Core Committee meeting. From 10:00 am onwards, the leaders will attend the district-level training workshop, where they will conduct the training and orientation for the district cadre," Samal told ANI.

He emphasised that the visit would focus on empowering local leadership ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls, adding, "The planning for Panchayat elections will be localised; based on consultations with these leaders and drawing upon their experience, suggestions will be formulated, which the Odisha State Party unit will then adopt." (ANI)

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