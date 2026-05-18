Karnataka Horror: Woman Tourist Trampled to Death Under 2 Fighting Elephants at Dubare Wildlife Camp (Watch Video)

A dream wildlife trip turned fatal for a 33-year-old Chennai resident at one of Karnataka's most popular elephant experiences. Jyunesh was watching the routine bathing session at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu district when a sudden fight between two captive elephants changed everything.

Elephant Kanchan attacked fellow elephant Marthanda during the bathing session. Mahouts tried to intervene but could not control the animals in time. As the fight intensified, Marthanda lost balance and fell directly onto Jyunesh. In its struggle to stand back up, the elephant trampled her further, leaving no chance of survival. Assam: 2 Men Killed in Separate Wild Elephant Attacks in Nagaon’s Samaguri; Villagers in Panic.

Woman Tourist Trampled to Death by Elephant at Karnataka's Dubare Camp (Disturbing Visuals)

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre expressed grief over the incident and immediately directed authorities to enforce stricter safety protocols at wildlife camps across the state. He acknowledged that even trained captive elephants remain unpredictable in behaviour. His directives include banning tourists from touching elephant trunks, standing close for photographs, washing elephants, or feeding them. Maintaining a safe distance from all wildlife at all times is now mandatory. Elephant Attack in Uttarakhand: Wild Jumbo Wreaks Havoc at Kanwar Bhandara in Dehradun, Overturns Car and Disrupts Traffic (Watch Video).

This tragedy is not isolated. Last month, a 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. In March, an 80-year-old woman lost her life near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, killed by a tusker that had already damaged crops in a nearby field the same morning.

The Dubare incident raises serious questions about tourist safety at wildlife camps that market close-contact animal experiences as their core attraction. As elephant tourism grows across India, the line between an unforgettable experience and a fatal one is becoming dangerously thin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).