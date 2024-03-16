New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress leader Pawan Khera lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the government has served only the capitalists and some of their friends during their tenure.

"All the sections of the society including women, middle-class, adivasis and other marginalised communities have been ignored," he added further.

He lashed out saying, "The government has not worked on unemployment which has broken the 45-year-record. Issues like women's safety and farmers protesting over MSP have not been paid attention."

Appreciating Rahul Gandhi, Khera said that he is very vocal about the injustice that has been done to different sections of society in the last ten years.

"What has this government done in the last ten years?" the Congress leader questioned BJP.

Earlier on Thursday, after the Congress party announced its election manifesto ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the party is going to start a new phase for the youths of the country that will bring change for youth, country and politics.

Khera said that the declaration made by his party is only for the youths and will not only bring change to the future of youths but also the country and politics of the nation. The whole of society depends on the future of youths, he added.

He also urged the youth to question the Prime Minister about employment in the last 10 years of the BJP government.

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier on Thursday gave assurance of offering employment opportunities to the people and announced a five-pointer list for a new 'Rozgar Revolution.' (ANI)

