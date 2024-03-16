Bengaluru, March 16: In a shocking turn of events, a woman filed a complaint with the local police alleging that she was scammed out of Rs 4 lakh by two men. The duo reportedly deceived her by promising a role in a fictitious film titled “Thalaiver 171- Code Red,” claiming it would star the legendary actor Rajinikanth.

According to a report by India Today, the victim woman was identified as Mrudula. The accused used social media platforms to advertise the non-existent roles, posting fabricated movie posters to lure aspiring actors. Mrudula’s statement also implicates a casting director, identified only as Suresh, who is accused of taking money under the guise of securing her a part in the movie. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: CA Duped of Rs 6.2 Lakh by Fraudsters While Trying To Sell His Kidney To Come out of Financial Trouble.

Scammers Use Rajinikanth To Defraud People

The victim was led to believe she would be cast in the film Thalaiver 171—Code Red. After realising the deceit, she approached the Cyber Police Station in Bengaluru. The police have confirmed that an inquiry is being conducted to unravel the full scope of the fraudulent scheme and identify any additional victims. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Elderly Man Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Ends Up Losing Rs 4.4 Lakh After Receiving Call From Fake Customer Executives From Healthcare Portal App.

The authorities have registered a case against an individual named Kumar and have initiated an investigation into the matter. This incident comes after Rajinikanth’s previous public notice, which cautioned against the unauthorised use of his name and likeness, highlighting the potential for civil and criminal action in such cases. The police are currently probing the extent of the scam and seeking to identify all parties involved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2024 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).