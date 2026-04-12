Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Suresh Shaw, the former BJP Hooghly District Vice President, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, accompanied by a dozen office bearers from Hooghly BJP.

Shaw waved the TMC flag offered by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a public rally in Hooghly.

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Several high-ranking BJP leaders from the Hooghly district joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Vivek Shaw (Chinsurah Mandal President), Biswajit Roy (Bansberia Mandal General Secretary), and several district-level leaders from the Yuva Morcha and Kisan Morcha.

In an X post, TMC welcomed the leaders and expressed confidence that the new members would work selflessly to serve the people of the state.

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"We extend a wholehearted welcome to all of them and are confident that they will work selflessly in the service of the people. This reflects the growing support for the Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar and our commitment to inclusive, people-centric development," the party said.

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The development comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP has grown from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, setting the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which focuses on development, employment, women's empowerment, and national security.

The manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety.

Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance, development, and security concerns in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also launched the Trinamool Congress' manifesto for the upcoming state elections, announcing the launch of the "Duare Chikitsa" scheme, which will provide doorstep medical care with camps in every booth.

She also outlined social welfare measures under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, stating that women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, SC/ST women Rs 1,700, and unemployed youth Rs 1,500 as pocket money.

"Under the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme, women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, and SC/STs Rs 1,700 per month. Youth who are unemployed will receive Rs 1,500 per month as pocket money," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting administrative reforms, Banerjee said the government plans to create 7-8 new districts and blocks, along with new municipalities, to improve governance. She further emphasised Bengal's industrial growth, noting that the state is a top destination for MSMEs, with 1.5 crore employed, and the leather industry remains the largest in the country. She also highlighted the Deocha Pachami power project, anticipated to resolve power shortages for the next century. (ANI)

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