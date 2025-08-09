Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh backed the Election Commission for conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar.

Ghosh said that the Election Commission revealed the fake voters in Bihar and emphasised the need to deport the illegal immigrants living in the country.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Amit Shah Extends Greetings to Nation, Says 'Festival Dedicated to Unbreakable Bond of Love and Trust'.

"The SIR told us how parties used fake voters. What the Election Commission has done is not limited to Bihar, but for the entire nation. Crores of Bangladeshis are hidden and taking the benefits... They are into anti-national activities. They have to be removed," Ghosh said.

However, the Opposition holds a completely different viewpoint on the SIR. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh termed it a "huge election scam", accusing the ruling party of tampering with the election process.

Also Read | Is August 9 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 2nd Saturday Falling on 9th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

He also made claims about dogs receiving residential certificates and US President Donald Trump's election card being made in Bihar, suggesting a deep-seated issue with the electoral system.

"The ruling side will tamper with the election process, and the opposition won't say a thing and there will be no discussion in Parliament?...Dogs are getting residential certificates, Donald Trump's election card has been made in Bihar. SIR is a huge election scam," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

This comes after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "vote chori" (vote theft) in Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress won other seats while the BJP swept Mahadevapura by committing a "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes.

"Elections are choreographed... Our internal polling told us we would win 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. We then focused on seven unexpected losses. We chose one Lok Sabha, and our team decided we could only focus on one Vidhan Sabha (seat). So we focused on Mahadevapur. Here is the broad math. All data is 2024 data from the Election Commission. Total votes polled in the Lok Sabha were 6.26 lakhs. The BJP won with 6,58,915, securing a margin of 32,707. But then we look at Mahadevapura, where Congress polls 1,15,586 and BJP polls 2,29,632. Congress wins all Vidhan Sabhas but this one. This seat wins them the election," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)