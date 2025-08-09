Mumbai, August 9: Is today, August 9, a bank holiday? With the date falling on a Saturday, many are unsure about the banking schedule. There's often confusion around whether banks operate on Saturdays, especially the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since today marks the second Saturday of August, a lot of people are wondering if banks are open or observing a holiday.

It must be noted that there are 15 bank holidays in August 2025. These holidays include state-specific festivals, all Sundays and selected Saturdays. While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether August 9 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 3 Days Between August 4-10, Check Dates.

Is August 9 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain closed for business today, August 9, on account of the second Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will remain closed today, August 9, due to the day being the second Saturday of August 2025.

So the answer to the question, "Is August 9 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on August 9?" is that today is a bank holiday and banks will remain closed. Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

In August 2025, banking operations will be impacted for nearly half the month due to festivals and holidays. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled. Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.

Interestingly, while physical bank branches will be closed, online services such as net banking, UPI, and ATM transactions will remain available for seamless access to the services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).