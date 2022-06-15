Jalaun (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A local BJP leader on Tuesday alleged that he was attacked by some miscreants inside his residence in Kalpi area of district, police said.

Police have registered a case against two named and five unidentified people and started investigation, they said.

Naveen Gupta, husband of former chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad Santosh Gupta, in his complaint, claimed that around 11 am on Tuesday, two men -- Anmol and Sachin - along with five unknown people entered his house and started beating him with sticks, police said.

Hearing his cries for help, his family members and some neighbours rushed to his recue.

The attackers got panicked and fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind, they said.

