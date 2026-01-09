New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid uproar during the Delhi Assembly Winter Session, BJP leaders launched an attack on the opposition for skipping proceedings, accusing them of "running away" from key issues like pollution.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition Atishi, failed to attend the session, questioning their commitment to Delhi after 11 years in power.

Also Read | SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa said, "I had already said that these people (the opposition) would run away from discussing (pollution). As soon as the session started, all the opposition members ran away. The leader of the opposition, Atishi, didn't even show up. You can see their seriousness towards Delhi. After ruling Delhi for 11 years, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ran away to Punjab, and their (AAP) MLAs also abandoned the assembly. Their failures over the past 11 years are so numerous that they can't even bear to hear about them..."

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also said the opposition failed to discharge its responsibilities in the House, adding that several important issues remain pending for discussion.

Also Read | Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2026: Over 150 Writers, Poets and Thinkers From 25 Countries to Gather in Assam.

BJP MLA said, "... The opposition should have played their roles and responsibilities seriously, but they failed to do so... I am thankful to the Assembly Chairperson for raising this issue further. There are several issues that are still pending and yet to be discussed in the House..."

A day earlier, the Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru.

Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."

The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible.

AAP also staged d protest outside the Delhi assembly against the state government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divert attention from key issues in Delhi, such as law and order, contaminated water, pollution and the Yamuna by circulating a "fraudulent" video involving LoP Atishi.

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday) and will continue until January 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)