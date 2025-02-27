Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was manipulating the voters' list with the blessing of the Election Commissioner.

She formed a committee on Thursday to check the irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal.

She alleged that the BJP added fake voters in the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi and they were trying the same trick in West Bengal.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Sitting in the Election Commissioner's office, they have created a fake voter's list online, and in every district of West Bengal, fake voters have been added. Using this trick, they have won elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. The opposition in Maharashtra could not find out these facts. Most of the fake voters are from Haryana and Gujarat. BJP is manipulating voters list with the blessing of EC, Bengal's culture gave rise to independence."

She further appealed to the people of Bengal to check the voter list.

"Any day in the name of NRC and CAA the actual names can be removed. It has 2 main objectives. One is to defeat TMC and ti remove the names of persons in the list. This is being done with blessings of EC. Keep a watch on data operators. If anyone is at grassroots then it is TMC. iN 2026 Assembly polls we have to hit the ball more hard and this would start from voter's list. This has to be done at booth level. District president would have to take care of this," she said.

She further said that an IT Media cell, panchayat councillors, and a core committee will be formed to access the voters list.

"I need information after every 3 days. I am forming a committee, and 4 people would have to be present on a rotation basis. Birbhum would not be included in this assessment. The district president will have to form a booth committee and look into it. I don't trust the BJP. They can implement One Nation One Election. They do not regard democracy. Only in the name of religion can they do unethical work," she added. (ANI)

