Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): The nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who were issued breach of privilege notice by Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, filed their reply to the Speaker on Monday.

Eight of the legislators appeared before the Speaker personally and one MLA was represented by his advocate.

Earlier on March 14, the Speaker had issued notice to the nine BJP legislators under Rule 79 Rules of Business and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, for causing disruption in the House and obstructing proceedings of the House on February 28, under Article 194(3) of the Constitution of India along with Rule 299, 321, 323 of The Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

All legislators, according to the notice of the Assembly secretariat, had to reply to the Speaker by Monday.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on behalf of all the legislators, said that they have replied as per the rules and procedures of the Assembly

"After the Assembly session was over on February 28 we nine members received notice from the Assembly Secretariat on March 14, under different constitutional rules for dishonor and defamation of the chair. We were asked to reply on the matter. The complaint was registered with the Assembly secretariat against us and we have submitted a detailed reply on it," Parmar said.

"The Assembly had asked us through the notice under Rule 79, 321, 223 and 299, We respect and honour the chair of the speaker. Keeping in mind we, all nine members have replied to the speaker on the notice. The speaker and the Assembly Secretariat will give the ruling on the matter," he added.

"I just want to bring to your notice that we respect the chair, whatever incident must have happened, we have all followed the directions of the Speaker...," Parmar submitted.

The Himachal Pradesh Speaker had earlier issued notice for breach of privilege and contempt on the complaint of Congress legislator Ajay Solanki. The notices were issued to nine BJP legislators- Satpal Satti, Deepraj, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Surender Shourie, Vipin Parmar, Trilok Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi and Lokender Kumar.

Eight legislators were present before the Speaker on Monday. An advocate filed the reply on behalf of Trilok Jamwal. (ANI)

