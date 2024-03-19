19 Mar, 07:27 (IST) US Vice President Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump 'Threat' to Democracy and Fundamental Freedoms US Vice President Kamala Harris recently called former US President Donald Trump a "threat" to democracy and fundamental freedoms. She also vowed to restore Roe v Wade to protect voting rights and address gun violence issues in the United States. Taking to X, Kamala Harris said, "Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms. President @JoeBiden and I will restore Roe, protect voting rights, and finally address our gun violence epidemic. The contrast could not be clearer."Trump Is a Threat to Our Democracy Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.



Mumbai, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take out a roadshow in Palakkad town in Kerala on March 19 (Tuesday) morning as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign. Apart from BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran, the party candidate in Palakkad constituency, C. Krishnakumar, will accompany Modi in an open vehicle. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi said in a congratulatory message to re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin he looked forward to boosting ties to develop their "special" relationship.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating he twisted his 'Shakti' statement out of context. This after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the fight in 2024 is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship them. The comments of PM Modi came hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "we are fighting against a Shakti" remark at a political rally in Mumbai.

The NDA alliance has finalised the seat-sharing pact for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. According to the agreement, the BJP will contest 17 seats, JD(U) will contest 16 seats and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction led by Chirag Paswan will contest on five seats. While Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest on one seat each. In Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar - have agreed on a seat-sharing deal, said the sources. According to sources, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 22 seats, while Congress 16 seats and Sharad Pawar's NCP 10 seats.

Afghanistan's Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes in Afghan territory, killing five women and three children, with a spokesman condemning the strikes as a violation of sovereignty. The strikes came as the neighbours have traded blame over responsibility for recent militant attacks in Pakistan, which says they were launched from Afghan soil, although Afghanistan's ruling Taliban deny this. The Israeli army launched on Monday (local time) an operation around Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, with witnesses reporting air strikes on the devastated neighbourhood where it is located.

Seoul's military said North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Korea to meet top officials and attend a democracy summit. Blinken is in Seoul for the third Summit for Democracy, an initiative of US President Joe Biden, which the South is hosting this week, and is set to meet his Korean counterpart on the sidelines for talks.