Gandhinagar, March 18: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday reacted to the attack on some international students allegedly for offering namaz in a hostel block of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad by saying such incidents indicate people of the country are still not fully aware about its traditions and cultural heritage.

Khan made the remarks while talking to reporters at Central University of Gujarat in Gandhinagar where he was invited to speak in a national conference on 'Indian Knowledge Tradition'. Queried on the attack, he said, "Such incidents indicate we are still not fully aware about our own traditions and cultural heritage. Conferences like this will help us in understanding what our traditions are". Gujarat University Clash: Three More Persons Held for Attack on International Students at University Hostel for Offering Namaz

In his address, Khan again stressed that though people follow different faiths and traditions, they are ultimately united by their soul. "We all might be having different ways of expressing our devotion. My language, skin colour as well as customs and traditions may also differ from yours. Still, we all are united by our soul, that is what the Indian knowledge tradition teaches us" said Khan.

On the occasion, Khan recited several slokas and verses from the Vedas and Bhagwad Gita, and told the audience majority of the scholars India has produced were "saints". Quoting the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Khan said a knowledgeable person is one who will always find unity hidden behind visible diversity in society.

Citing Swami Ranganathananda, Khan said though Indian civilisation was known for its knowledge system, it became "vulnerable and conquerable" because those with immense knowledge had stopped sharing it with the masses. Around two dozen people allegedly barged into the government-run Gujarat University's hostel in Ahmedabad on Saturday night and raised an objection to students from foreign countries offering namaz near the facility block where they stayed, according to the police. Gujarat University Hostel Attack During During Prayer Session Leads to Three More Arrests; Relocation of International Students on the Cards

Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place in the A-block hostel, police earlier said. An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified assailants, and nine teams were formed to conduct a probe into the incident. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.