New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in the national capital to discuss the impact of the recent natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The actor-turned-politician shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating that she had briefed the minister about the devastation caused in her constituency.

"Today, in New Delhi, I met with the Honourable Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji and shared detailed information about the recent severe natural disaster in Mandi Lok Sabha," she said.

Ranaut said the Union Minister expressed sympathy for the affected and assured swift support. "Expressing deep condolences, the Minister assured that all affected families will be provided with every possible assistance and prompt rehabilitation. The Central Government stands firmly with Himachal in this hour of crisis," she further said in a post on X.

In recent days, Himachal Pradesh was hit by heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods in several regions, including Mandi, resulting in loss of life, property, and infrastructure.

The state remains gripped by the devastating impact of monsoon, with the cumulative death toll rising to 147 since June 20, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed on Thursday.

Of the total fatalities, 79 were attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 68 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period.

There were 28 incidents of landslides, 42 flash floods, and 25 cloudbursts, which have severely impacted connectivity and essential services. According to the Thursday evening update, 274 roads remain blocked across the state, with Mandi alone accounting for 165 of them, including crucial stretches of National Highway 70. Kullu district reports 58 blocked roads, followed by Lahaul-Spiti with 12 and Kangra with 11.

Essential services also faced disruption. A total of 173 water supply schemes are currently non-operational, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts. Additionally, the power supply remains disrupted in 56 areas due to damage to distribution transformers.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway on a war footing by teams from the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority. (ANI)

