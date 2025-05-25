New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday exuded confidence that India will soon overtake Germany to become the world's third-largest economy, noting that the difference between both countries is a close one.

Speaking with ANI, "We heard from the PM and the NITI Aayog itself during 2024 Lok Sabha Elections that we will become the third largest economy. We have come very near to our target. Along with Japan, the other country (Germany) is also at a close distance. We will soon be ahead. We are just waiting for a formal announcement of India becoming the third largest economy of the world.

Manoj Tiwari comment came after NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.

BVR Subrahmanyam also highlighted that India can overtake Germany in another 2, 2.5 to 3 years.

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan. It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy," said BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, the nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4,187.017 billion. This is marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan, which is estimated at USD 4,186.431 billion.

India was the fifth-largest economy in the world till 2024.

The global financial body projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years. India's economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers, the April 2025 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook added.

India is projected to remain the fastest-growing large economy for 2025 and 2026, reaffirming its dominance in the global economic landscape. In contrast, the IMF projects global economic growth to be much lower, at 2.8 per cent in 2025 and 3.0 per cent in 2026, highlighting India's exceptional outperformance. (ANI)

