Ghaziabad, May 25: A 58-year-old sub-inspector died early Sunday when the roof of the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Ankur Vihar Loni's office collapsed in rain, an officer said. Virendra Kumar Mishra was sleeping inside a room and was found buried under the debris.

Sub-Inspector Dies in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

In Ghaziabad, a UP Police sub inspector identified as Virendra Mishra died after the roof of assistant commissioner of police office collapsed amid heavy rain the area. pic.twitter.com/aUtmwarswf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 25, 2025

Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi confirmed the incident.

The collapse wasn't discovered till policemen came to the office in the morning. They pulled out Mishra's body from the debris and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His family in Etawah district has been informed, police said.