New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee has written a letter to Eastern Railway Howrah Division urging it to run special trains for farmers between Katwa-Howrah and Tarakeswar-Howrah sections.

In her letter on Wednesday, she highlighted that farmers and small vegetable vendors are facing problems in transporting produce amid the suspension of normal train services. Chatterjee also said that presently, they are transporting their produce through roadways which is costlier.

Also Read | Telegram 8.0 Update Brings Unlimited Live Streams, Flexible Forwarding, Trending Stickers & More Features.

"Due to suspension of normal services, farmers are finding it difficult to transport through roadways as the cost is higher and more time consuming," she said.

Howrah Division covers most of Hooghly, Barddham, and Nadia districts of West Bengal. There is a huge production of vegetables, daily produce in the region.

Also Read | ITBP Jawan Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances in Lucknow.

The special trains for farmers "will help the farmers to carry their produce by special trains on purchase of tickets," said the BJP MP.

Earlier in January this year, the Eastern Railway started a "Kisan Rail Special" train from between Tarakeswar in West Bengal and Dimapur in Nagaland which ran from January 29 till July 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)