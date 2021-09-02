Telegram, the instant messaging service platform has officially rolled out its 8.0 update with exciting new features. These features include Unlimited Live Streams, Flexible Forwarding, Trending Stickers, Jump To Next Channel and New Animated Emojis. The Telegram 8.0 update is now available on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux. The previous update made group video calls a powerful tool for live broadcasts and now with the 8.0 update, the telegram has removed the limit on the number of viewers that can watch a live stream. Telegram Updates Its Group Video Call Capacity Up to 1,000 Viewers.

Telegram Unlimited Live Streams (Photo Credits: Telegram)

You can start a live stream in a channel or a group video chat, both of which now support unlimited viewers. To begin, tap 'Video Chat' in groups or 'Live Stream' in channels on the profile page of a community where you are an admin. Telegram also allows viewers of the live stream to raise their hand and join your live broadcast if you allow them to speak.

Telegram Flexible Forwarding (Photo Credits: Telegram)

Telegram has also updated the way users can forward messages to others. The feature is called Flexible Forwarding. With the help of this feature, forwarding becomes a much more relaxing experience.

Telegram reaches version 8.0 with live streams for unlimited audiences, flexible forwarding, a quick way to jump to the next unread channel, trending stickers and more.https://t.co/VcVVli0HzX — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) August 31, 2021

Tap on the 'Forward Message' label situated above the message bar to open a preview window. The preview window will show how the messages will look when they are sent, along with several customisation options. You can also choose to hide the sender's name and hide captions on media messages.

Telegram Jump To Next Channel (Photo Credits: Telegram)

Telegram 8.0 update also gives you the ability to endlessly scroll through multiple channels without going back to the chat list. When you reach the bottom of a channel, pull up to go to the next unread channel. Telegram also brings trending high-quality stickers.

Telegram New Animated Stickers (Photo Credits: Telegram)

Trending stickers are now shown above 'Recently Used' in your sticker panel. Tap 'Add' to save a pack for the future. When you scroll through your packs at the top panel, thumbnails expand and show the names of your sticker packs. In addition to this, there are unread comment counters and new animated emojis. Whenever you open a comment thread that has new messages, a counter will appear showing the number of unread comments.

