Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr K Laxman strongly criticised businessman Robert Vadra's recent remarks regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, calling them shocking and "deeply condemnable." Laxman accused Vadra of contradicting his call for unity against terrorism by raising divisive questions.

"The entire country is shocked by the statements made by Robert Vadra on the Pahalgam incident... On one hand, he says we should unite and fight against terrorism and on the other hand, he raises such questions... Such a statement is deeply condemnable and I would directly ask Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to take responsibility for this and answer... We don't understand why Congress doesn't call out on 'intelligence failure' and not condemn Pakistan... This kind of vote bank politics may serve your interests, but it is not good for the nation," he said.

Laxman went on to highlight the progress seen in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, noting improvements in development, employment, and social integration.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir saw development, and the local population began integrating into the national mainstream and unemployment was being addressed... Vadra should show awareness and enlighten his own party about the current reality...," he added.

The BJP leader's comments came in response to Vadra's statement on Wednesday, where he expressed grief over the attack but suggested that a growing "communal divide" in the country could be contributing to such acts of terror.

"I feel terrible, and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act...In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims," Vadra said.

"This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims. Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened... This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country, and we will not see this kind of act happening," he added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, and injured several others. It has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted swift diplomatic and strategic countermeasures from the Indian government. (ANI)

