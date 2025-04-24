New Delhi, April 24: Several top leaders of the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday dialled PM Modi expressing their condolences over the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. Netanyahu expressed his condolences, and those of the Israeli people, to PM Modi and the Indian people over the "Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir".

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for sharing in India's mourning and emphasised that the two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the global campaign against murderous terrorism. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Suspends Visa Services to Pakistani Nationals With Immediate Effect; Existing Visas Revoked With Effect From April 27, Says MEA.

The two leaders also discussed advancing the transportation and communications corridor that will link Asia – via Saudi Arabia and Israel – with Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called PM Modi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil.

"She conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured. She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Delhi: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Observe 2-Minute Silence at All-Party Meet for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims (Watch Video).

In his call, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable.

Prime Minister thanked Macron for his message of support and conveyed India’s strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice. King Abdullah II of Jordan also called PM Modi and strongly condemned the "ghastly terror attack". He conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives, saying that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification. The PM thanked King Abdullah for his message of solidarity and shared the sentiments of the people of India to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told PM Modi that terrorism cannot be justified. Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism. PM shared assessment of the cross border terror attack and India’s resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively.

"I cannot help but feel great shock and anger regarding the large number of casualties caused by the terrorist attack carried out in Kashmir. I resolutely condemn such a vicious attack. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured. I express my heartfelt solidarity to the people of India in the process of overcoming this difficult time. Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Japan is firmly committed to com-batting terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community," Ishiba had said in a statement on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).