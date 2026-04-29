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Agency News Agency News India News | BJP National President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar, on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar, on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Nabin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a key role in reviving the cultural and spiritual heritage of Varanasi, which he described as the PM's Karmabhoomi.

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"Prime Minister Modi has revitalised the cultural heritage of Varanasi, his Karmabhoomi. The people of Kashi bless him, and the blessings of Mother Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath, and Mother Vindhyavasini empower him," he said.

Highlighting development in Uttar Pradesh, he added that the state has been benefiting significantly from infrastructure and connectivity projects.

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"The state is getting great benefits. The connectivity from Meerut to Prayagraj is a major gift to Uttar Pradesh," Nabin said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugrated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore during the Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Nitin Nabin were also present for the event.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the government is committed to ensuring women's participation in the country's policy-making. "Just a short while ago here, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees took place.

These include every kind of project related to development. Along with that, there are also works to enhance the connectivity of Kashi and Ayodhya," he said

The Prime Minister dedicated over 48 completed projects, worth over Rs 1,050 crore, to the nation. Key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur.

PM Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) during the event.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)