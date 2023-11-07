New Delhi, November 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fourth list of candidates, comprising 12 names, including 1 woman, for the Telangana Assembly polls on Tuesday. The list was released after the BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Delhi to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

According to the list, Vedapally Sriram Chakravarthy will contest from the Husnabad assembly seat. Tula Uma has been fielded from the Vemulawada assembly seat. Durgam Ashok to contest from Chennur, Azmeera Prahlad Naik from Mulug assembly seat. Other names include Peddinti Naveen Kumar to contest from Vikrabad, Boya Shiva from Gadwal and Sadineni Srinivas from Miryalguda assembly seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 2 released a list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly of Telangana on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress released its third list of candidates, comprising 16 names for Telangana Assembly polls. According to the list, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy is to contest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy.

Revanth Reddy will contest from two seats: Kodangal and Kamareddy. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.