Mumbai: In the 2026 Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (consisting of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP) has secured a significant early advantage with 68 to 69 candidates reportedly elected unopposed across various civic bodies.

However, while the parties are celebrating these wins, the State Election Commission (SEC) has currently withheld official declarations of the results pending an inquiry into allegations of coercion and horse-trading.

Breakdown of Unopposed Results Claimed by Parties Following The Withdrawal of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Nominations on January 2, 2026:

Political Party Unopposed Seats Key 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Locations BJP 44 Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar Shiv Sena (Shinde) 22 Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Jalgaon NCP (Ajit Pawar) 2 Jalgaon Islamic Party 1 Malegaon

Specific Examples of Unopposed Candidates in the 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election

Pune (Ward 35): BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap.

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Ward 6): BJP candidate Ravi Landge.

Kalyan-Dombivli: Rekha Chaudhary (Ward 18A), Mukund Pednekar (Ward 26A), and Mahesh Patil (Ward 27D), among others.

Bhiwandi: Six BJP candidates, including Ashwini Futankar (Ward 18A) and Paresh Chaughule (Ward 16A).

The Situation in Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026

While the Mahayuti has seen a sweep in neighbouring Thane and Kalyan, the situation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is more contested:

Colaba Inquiry: The SEC is specifically investigating three wards in Mumbai's Colaba area following complaints from the Congress and AAP that candidates were pressured to withdraw from elections.

Withdrawal Data: BMC data shows the highest number of nomination withdrawals occurred in N Ward (Ghatkopar), followed by H-East (Bandra East) and L Ward (Kurla).

Unopposed Status in BMC Elections: While early reports suggested two unopposed wins for the BJP in Mumbai, the SEC has stated that no official winners will be declared until the inquiry reports (including CCTV footage reviews) are completed, which may happen on or after the official counting day of January 16, 2026. BMC Elections 2026: Close Fight Between Shiv Sena UBT, Eknath Shinde Faction on 69 Seats, BJP and Uddhav Thackeray Camp on 97 Seats.

Controversies and Inquiries in the 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition has cried foul, alleging that the ruling alliance used "money and muscle power" to force rivals out of the race. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and MNS leaders have claimed that candidates were offered sums as high as ₹5 crore to withdraw. In response, the SEC has directed Returning Officers not to issue winning certificates until they are satisfied that withdrawals were voluntary.

Why is NOTA excluded in Uncontested Seats of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations?

The primary point of public contention is why the election is cancelled rather than allowing voters to choose NOTA. Under the current Indian electoral framework, the process is governed by specific legal precedents:

1. The "No Contest" Rule (Section 53)

Under Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (and similar rules for municipal bodies like the BMC), if the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of seats, the Returning Officer must "forthwith declare" them elected. Historically, elections were seen as a choice between people. If there is only one person, the law assumes there is no "choice" to be made, so the expense of printing ballots and setting up booths is avoided.

2. NOTA is a "Right to Reject," not a "Candidate"

The Supreme Court introduced NOTA in 2013 to allow voters to express disapproval during a poll. However, currently NOTA is considered a "fictional candidate." Even if NOTA gets more votes than a real candidate in a live election, the candidate with the most votes still wins (except in specific local body rules in Maharashtra/Haryana). Because it cannot hold office, the law does not recognise it as an "opponent." Therefore, if only one human candidate remains, there is technically no "contest" to trigger the opening of polling booths. Since the law says no poll is needed when there is only one candidate, the physical button for NOTA is never presented to the voters.

3. Administrative Costs: Traditionally, the state avoids the significant financial burden of conducting a poll, including deploying security and electronic voting machines (EVMs) when the outcome of a single-candidate race is deemed a foregone conclusion.

NOTA and Recent Legal Challenges

The issue of voters being "robbed" of their NOTA option has become a major legal battleground recently. In late 2024 and 2025, the Supreme Court heard petitions (like the one following the Surat Lok Sabha case) arguing that unopposed wins violate the Fundamental Right to Vote.

The Argument: Petitioners argue that even if there is only one candidate, a poll should be held to see if the majority prefer "None of the Above."

Proposed Reforms: The Court has suggested that candidates might need to secure a minimum threshold (e.g., 10–15% of the total electorate) even in unopposed races to be declared a winner.

Special NOTA Rule for Maharashtra Local Bodies

Interestingly, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is one of the few in India that has a "Powerful NOTA" rule. In contested municipal elections, if NOTA gets the highest number of votes, the election is cancelled. A fresh election is held. The candidates who lost to NOTA are sometimes barred from re-election.

The Catch: In the 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results, this rule will only apply if a poll takes place. It does not currently prevent a candidate from being declared a winner before the poll starts if all other candidates withdraw.

Mounting Legal Scrutiny in the 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results

The 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections are unfolding against a backdrop of increasing judicial interest. The Supreme Court of India is currently reviewing petitions suggesting that even in unopposed seats, a "symbolic poll" should be held. Such a reform would require a candidate to secure a minimum percentage of the electorate’s support to prove their legitimacy.

Critics argue that by allowing unopposed wins, this "Right to Reject" is effectively bypassed. If a candidate is declared a winner on the day of withdrawal, the electorate never gets the opportunity to signal their disapproval via the NOTA button. For now, the SEC has directed Returning Officers to review CCTV footage of withdrawal centres to ensure no coercion took place. The official declaration of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election results for the disputed seats is expected on or after the general counting day of 16th January, 2026.

