North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, demanding CBI inquiry into the death of BJP councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district, yesterday.

"We have requested Governor to immediately refer the case to CBI so that the culprits can be punished. Governor has assured us help," said Arjun Singh, BJP MP.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived at the residence of party councillor Manish Shukla.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh alleged that the accused came from the residence of Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh in Sodepur.

West Bengal Police said that it is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt to murder.

"A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt to murder," West Bengal Police had tweeted.

"Please do not jump to a conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this," the police tweeted. (ANI)

