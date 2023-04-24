Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said it will offer legal aid to the family of the girl, whose body was found floating in a canal at Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district last week, alleging that the administration is trying to cover up the matter.

After the girl's body was found on Friday, locals put up road blockades by burning tyres and set several shops on fire alleging that she was raped and killed. While removing the body, the police were found to have dragged it on the road. A video purportedly showing the incident went viral.

The TMC accused the saffron party of trying to "politicise and communalise" the matter.

"We would like to offer legal aid to the family members of the victim to fight the case. The police administration is trying to hush up the matter to protect the culprits. The police are under pressure from the ruling party to hush up the matter," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said.

Four police officers, all in the rank of Assistant Police Sub Inspectors (ASIs), were on Monday suspended for allegedly being involved in the incident.

A preliminary post-mortem examination report revealed no injury to the body, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar said.

Reacting to Adhikari's remark, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of politicising the issue and wondered whether the saffron party will provide legal aid to the family of such victims in states ruled by it.

"We have condemned the incident, and the police are taking action, but the BJP is trying to politicise and communalise the incident," he said.

