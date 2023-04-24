New Delhi, April 24: An allegedly inebriated Indian passenger, travelling on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight, reportedly relieved himself on another passenger on board the flight, sources said. A senior police officer said that legal action has been taken for non-cognisable offences under the civil aircraft rules.

"We have initiated action after receiving a complaint from the airline staff about the unruly behaviour of one passenger. However, there is no coraborative evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them yet," the officer said. American Airlines Urination Case: Indian Man Arrested by CISF for Urinating on Fellow Passenger on Board New York-Delhi Flight.

According to sources, the accused passenger, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got engaged in an argument with a co-passenger on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and urinated on him.

After the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended the alleged 'unruly' passenger. More details are awaited.

On November 26 last year, an intoxicated man had reportedly urinated on a female co-passenger in her seventies while on a business class Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The incident had made national headlines. American Airline Bars Indian Citizen From Flying After Urinating on US Citizen Mid-Air.

Another incident occurred on December 6, 2022, in an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi in which a male passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket belonging to a female passenger while she was using the lavatory.

