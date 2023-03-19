Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of making an attempt to divert the attention from the Adani issue by sending Delhi Police to Rahul Gandhi's residence.

He said, "They are only trying to divert the attention of the public from the Adani issue. He (Rahul Gandhi) has travelled over 4000 km and the people have shared their views with him in different parts of the country. Along the same lines, women shared their problems and issues with him and he shared it later with the country so what is wrong with it?"

"They (BJP) just are trying to mislead the people of the country," the AICC spokesperson noted.

Pledging not to be cowed down by these tactics of BJP, he said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) did not say anything wrong for the country in the UK. They (BJP) just want to divert and keep Rahul Gandhi on the attack as he gained popularity during Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for the foot march from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "He is the main leader and after the Bharat Jodo yatra he has gained popularity and established himself as a world leader and there is no other leader in the world who has travelled over 4000 kilometres on foot for the public issues."

"The Congress will continue to take up this Adani issue inside and outside the parliament. The Union Government and the BJP can adopt whatever strategy to divert this. This is the biggest scam in the country and what is wrong with setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)?" questioned Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Notably, Congress leaders on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of diverting people's attention from the Adani issue after the Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and sought to know the names of sexual harassment victims whom he had mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said they would not be scared by such actions.

"To divert the people from the Adani issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi & Congress will not get scared," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge stressed that no matter how much they (BJP) try to save Adani, they "will continue to question them".

Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda today met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Police said that Rahul Gandhi said he needs some time and will give the information which they asked for. (ANI)

