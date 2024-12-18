Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said while the BJP is turning B R Ambedkar's vision into real policies to change lives of people, the Congress continues to talk without doing anything.

His remarks came amid opposition uproar in Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the chief minister wrote, "While the Congress has consistently failed to empower backward communities, the BJP has been actively working towards Dr B R Ambedkar's vision of equality."

Adityanath went on to add in the same post, "Through steps like expanding reservations and creating opportunities in education and government jobs, the BJP is turning Baba Saheb's vision into real policies, shaping lives. The Congress, on the other hand, continues to talk but does nothing."

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Shah for his remarks in Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to Ambedkar. It also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for the remarks.

Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai -- Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stoutly defended Shah from the Congress' charge that he insulted Ambedkar in his speech in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the home minister in fact exposed the party's "dark history of insulting" the architect of the Constitution, leaving the main opposition "stung and stunned".

