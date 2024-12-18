Patna, December 18: In a bizarre event, a Class 9 student from Bihar's Muzaffarpur was left astounded after checking his bank account balance and discovering a sum of INR 87.65 crore. The unbelievable incident occurred when Saif Ali, a student from Chandan Patti in Sakra block, visited a local cyber cafe to withdraw INR 500 from his account. However, to his surprise, the balance displayed was far beyond his expectations.

According to the report by Jagran, Saif, initially thinking it was an error, checked his balance again, and the large sum was displayed again. Shocked and unable to comprehend the situation, Saif rushed home and informed his mother, who, in turn, shared the news with a local villager. The villager, who visited the Customer Service Point (CSP) for a bank statement, found that the massive balance had disappeared and was replaced by the correct amount of INR 532. Furthermore, the bank froze the account to investigate the anomaly. Bihar Shocker: Man Hurls Abuses At Female Manager, Smashes Her Mobile Inside Canara Bank Branch in Patna; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The entire episode lasted only five hours, during which Saif unknowingly had access to a fortune. The bank later confirmed that the sum had vanished, and the account balance returned to normal. Bihar Bank Manager Foils Bid To Transfer Rs 11.73 Crore Through RTGS From Govt Account.

The North Bihar Gramin Bank has launched an internal investigation to determine how such a large amount was mistakenly credited to Saif’s account. While officials have not provided a clear explanation, cyber experts suspect that fraudsters may have exploited the student's account, leading to the erroneous balance display. Cyber DSP Seema Devi commented on the incident, stating that cyber fraud involving misappropriated funds is not uncommon. However, Saif and his family have yet to file a formal complaint with the cyber police.

