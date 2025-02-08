New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As the counting for the Delhi assembly elections are underway, BJP leader and candidate from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, exuded confidence that his party will win at least 50 seats as people of the national capital are bracing for change.

Sirsa further took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations of 'poaching' of AAP MLAs and candidates by BJP. Sirsa stated that Kejriwal's allegations shows that they have "already accepted their defeat".

"We are very confident...The BJP will win at least 50 seats. The people of Delhi want change... They regret that they brought AAP-da which turned Delhi into an 'aapda' (disaster)... Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that his candidates for offers of Rs 15 crores, this shows that he has already accepted his defeat..." Sirsa told ANI.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib after the counting of the votes began for Delhi assembly elections.

Sirsa is currently leading on Rajouri Garden seat with 3297 votes while AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela A is trailing from the seat.

Meanwhile, according to the early trends from the Election Commission,.the Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi.

The BJP is currently leading on 42 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats, as of 10.12 am.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi seat while AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is leading from Kalkaji seat while the BJP is leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan.

The counting of votes started at 8 am. All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over 'toxicity' in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. (ANI)

