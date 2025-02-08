New Delhi, February 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 37 Assembly seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 20 Assembly seats as of 9:50 am on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Counting for the Delhi Assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Saturday, with the top contenders, AAP and the BJP, vying to form the government in the national capital.

Voting for all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly took place on Wednesday, February 5, and several candidates in the fray visited nearby temples to offer their prayers ahead of the results. As per the early trends, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi Assembly seat, whereas BJP's Parvesh Verma is trailing. The BJP is also shown to be leading in several other seats; however, these are very early trends, and a clear picture is expected to emerge by noon. Delhi Election Result 2025: ECI Website Shows BJP Leading in 24 Seats, AAP Ahead in 6.

In the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot was leading, while AAP's Surender Bhardwaj was trailing. In Greater Kailash, AAP candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj was in the lead, whereas BJP's Sikha Roy was trailing. Additionally, BJP candidate Anil Kumar from RK Puram and BJP candidate Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt were also leading in their respective constituencies.

Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 seats comfortably and potentially bag an extra 10-15 seats, thereby ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Congress, however, is projected to bag only 0-3 seats at maximum. The election results can be tracked on the ECI's official website. Voting for the Delhi Assembly poll 2025 was conducted in a single phase on February 5. New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Trails As BJP's Pravesh Verma Takes Lead in Postal Ballot Votes for Delhi Polls, Counting of Votes Underway.

According to the Election Commission data, the approximate voter turnout after the Delhi Assembly election stood at 60.54 per cent, with the North East district recording the highest voting percentage at 66.25 per cent and the South East Delhi district recording the lowest at 56.40 per cent. The AAP and BJP are the main contenders in the Delhi poll 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive full term in Delhi. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP had dominated by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight seats. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two Assembly polls and is predicted to perform similarly this time.

Exit poll results for the Delhi election were released on Wednesday evening after the conclusion of voting for the Assembly poll. Most exit polls projected a comfortable win for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election, while the incumbent AAP is predicted to fall short of achieving a hattrick. Exit polls also indicated another rout for the Congress. The counting process will start with postal ballots, which include votes from government officials on election duty, service voters, and elderly or differently-abled voters who opted for postal voting.

After the postal ballots are counted, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be unlocked and the votes will be tallied in multiple rounds. This process is expected to continue throughout the day, with results from different constituencies being released at intervals. The Election Commission will update vote trends regularly, providing a clearer picture of each party's performance. By around Saturday noon, major voting trends are likely to emerge, offering an early indication of the likely winner.

