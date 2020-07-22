Jamshedpur, Jul 22 (PTI) A BJP worker was stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Wednesday.

Prakash Yadav, a lawyer by profession, was called out of his house in the Birsanagar police station area by some people on Tuesday night and they then stabbed him with sharp weapons, police said.

Four persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident, Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat said.

Yadav, 29, recently lodged a complaint with the police against a land mafia and an investigation was started based on his lead, he said.

He was a member of the erstwhile Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), and later joined the BJP.

Former Chief Minister Raghbar Das hit out at the police over the killing and alleged that Yadav lost his life because of their negligence.

He warned that if those behind the incident were not arrested within 48 hours then the BJP would hit the streets.

